DONEGAL GAA

Donegal and Tyrone clash in the first round of the Ulster Championship 2020 in Ballybofey

Michael Murphy lifting the Anglo Celt last year after defeating Cavan in the final Picture: Thomas Gallagher

Donegal will play Tyrone in the first round of the Ulster championship in 2020, a game that will probably be the big clash of the year.
The draw was made live on Morning Ireland on RTE Radio 1 and while Donegal avoided the preliminary round, they have been given the toughest test imaginable.
The only positive for Donegal is that they have the game in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, and tickets for that game will be hot property.

The full Ulster Championship draw for 2020 is:

Preliminary Round
Monaghan v Cavan

Quarter-finals
Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan
Donegal v Tyrone
Derry v Armagh
Fermanagh v Down

Semi-finals
Donegal/Tyrone v Derry/Armagh
Antrim/Monaghan/Cavan v Fermanagh/Down