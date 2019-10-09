Donegal and Tyrone clash in the first round of the Ulster Championship 2020 in Ballybofey

Donegal will play Tyrone in the first round of the Ulster championship in 2020, a game that will probably be the big clash of the year.

The draw was made live on Morning Ireland on RTE Radio 1 and while Donegal avoided the preliminary round, they have been given the toughest test imaginable.

The only positive for Donegal is that they have the game in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, and tickets for that game will be hot property.

The full Ulster Championship draw for 2020 is:

Preliminary Round

Monaghan v Cavan

Quarter-finals

Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan

Donegal v Tyrone

Derry v Armagh

Fermanagh v Down

Semi-finals

Donegal/Tyrone v Derry/Armagh

Antrim/Monaghan/Cavan v Fermanagh/Down