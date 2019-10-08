New Entrant Sports Scholarships awarded at Letterkenny Institute of Technology

Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) has just made presentations to 16 New Entrant Sport Scholars.

Those awarded the scholarship, which is worth €1,000 to each successful applicant, were selected from the current academic group of new entrant students, in recognition of their performance and achievement in either GAA at inter-county level or soccer at League of Ireland level.

Upon the introduction of the New Entrant Sports Scholarship Programme in September 2015, a total of three awards were then made. The continued growth of the programme has been accredited to the development of sport in the institute in recent years and also to the ever increasing standards in both GAA and soccer in the third level education sector, in particular in LYIT.

The programme is also linked to the main sports scholarship programme in the institute. These scholarships are awarded during February of each year.

The winning New Entrant Sports Scholarships students for this year are:

Grainne O Neill, Swinford, Co Mayo, a Mayo U20 player

Julie Trearty, Carrigart, a Donegal senior player

Aaron Gillooley, Ballybofey, a Donegal U20 player

Liam Jackson, Ardee, Co Louth, a Louth minor player

Mark McAteer, Letterkenny, a Donegal minor player

Conor O Donnell, Carndonagh, a Donegal U20 player

Joseph Greene, Annagry, a Donegal minor hurling panelist

Thomas Hartnett, Dungloe, a Donegal minor hurling panelist

Gabriel Aduaka, Letterkenny, Finn Harps U19 player

Joel Bradley Walsh, Ballybofey, Finn Harps U19 player

Conor Doherty, Ballybofey, Derry City U19 player

Kieran Farren, Carndonagh, Finn Harps U19 player

Jordan Gallagher, Manorcunningham, Finn Harps U19 player

Corey McBride, Clonmany, Finn Harps U19 player

Fionn McClure, Carndonagh, Derry City U19 player

Lee McLaughlin, Carndonagh, Finn Harps U19 player

In presenting the awards, Billy Bennett, VP for Academic Affairs and Registrar of LYIT, congratulated the recipients and complimented the GAA and soccer club members in LYIT on having maintained and enhanced the sporting standards over the years.

Billy commented that the development and commitment each year, provides the basis for the expanding sports programme. He also urged these students to be aware of their academic commitments and to establish a balance between their sports and studies in the year ahead.