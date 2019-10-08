NEWS

Councillors congratulate Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada student on winning competition

Clara NíFhearraigh recognised at Glenties Municipal District meeting

Michelle NicPhaidin

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.com

Councillors congratulate Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada student on winning competition

A Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada student was today recognised at the Glenties Municipal District for winning a competition run by the local authority. 

Clara NíFhearraigh who lives on Arranmore Island will travel to Strasbourg on December 3 with 23 other students for a three-day visit. 

Clara is very much looking forward to the event.

The chairperson of the Glenties Municipal District, John Sheamuis Ó Fearraigh, said that Clara has a great interest in politics and may one day sit at the council table. 

"Clara would be a great ambassador for the county," Cllr Ó Fearraigh said.

A small award was made to Clara on Tuesday at the Glenties Municipal District meeting. 

 