Call for Lyme disease signage on Donegal Islands

A member of the Island committee has said that it is very important that signage pertaining to Lyme disease be erected on islands as well as the mainland.

Mary Doherty of Roy Island said that Lyme disease is not particular to any one area and that signage on the island is important.

The issue was raised at a meeting of Glenties Municipal District on Tuesday.

Lyme disease, also known as Lyme borreliosis, is an infectious disease caused by the Borrelia bacterium which is spread by ticks. The most common sign of infection is an expanding area of redness on the skin, known as erythema migrans, that appears at the site of the tick bite about a week after it occurred.