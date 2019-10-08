Donegal’s youngest Garda captures the love

Donegal’s youngest member of An Garda Síochana was on patrol on Sunday afternoon around Donegal and on his travels dropped into one of the largest birthday parties in the county.

DG 999 Jack Beattie’s pure enthusiasm and wit captured the affection of the huge crowd present at Supermacs in Donegal town where he visited with his parents Ruth and Kenneth.

The restaurant chain was hosting their 1st birthday celebrations and no better man than Raphoe schoolboy Jack to liven it up.

Jack has Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type 3 along with many more related serious medical /health issues and attends Temple Street Hospital every three months to receive treatment which he himself calls “bone juice”

He was nominated as Super Blue Hero Garda Jack Beattie during the summer by Garda Tina Fowley and Garda Anne Marie M Grath from Letterkenny Garda Station.

They along with other Gardaí are frequent visitors to Jack at his home in Raphoe where he tries to be as independent as possible

When his mother Ruth tries to help him his reply is ” No Mum; I’ll do it. Practice makes perfect”

A big music fan, Jack lists the likes of Nathan Carter, the Three Amigos as his favourites, and has been known to sing “Anna from Buncrana” in honour of his two Garda friends.

It was quite obvious on Sunday afternoon that Jack, in spite of his own challenges, has the unique ability to cheer everybody up with his infectious smile.

Without a doubt, this young lad is a true superhero, an inspiration to us all who captures the love of everyone he meets.