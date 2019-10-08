Programme for Letterkenny One Act Drama Festival announced

The programme for the sixth annual Letterkenny One Act Drama Festival has just been announced and once again the line up contains a stellar selection of top-quality plays from local and national groups.

The festival will host nine plays on the weekend commencing Friday, November 8 with three plays on opening night, three more on Saturday night and the final three on Sunday afternoon.

The Lifford Players bring a one act to the Festival for the first time with Brooding and Dangerous by Daniel Fenton in the open section.

The Players have quite a pedigree having won at the All Ireland Open in Drama on three occasions and their participation is something to look forward to.

Prosperous Dramatic Society joins the festival for the first time with Hue and Cry by Deirdre Kinahan along with Backstage Theatre Group from Longford performing Noel Coward’s Still Life.

The strength of the Letterkenny festival is reflected in the number of groups who return to the town each year all high in their praise of the welcome and facilities provided by the Grianan venue.

This sees the return of Theatre 3 from Newtownabbey with Getting Dark by Joe Graham , Phoenix Players from Tubbercurry with Trappa Tony by Mark Dunne, Gunpowder Productions from Ballincollig with Dancing at Lunacy by Seamus Scanlon, Clann Machua from Mayo with Birds of a Feather by John Oswald Francis, Rosemary Drama Group from Belfast with My Second Best Bed by Barry Syder and finally The Wilde River Drama Group from Mayo with Hue and Cry by Deirdre Kinahan, a second entry for this play competing in the Confined.

There will be the usual craic and impromptu entertainment to be had in the foyer of An Grianán at the end of each session in what promises to be a fun-filled weekend of top-quality productions. Groups, teachers or any organisation interested or involved in theatre and drama are encouraged to contact PRO for the Festival John O Donnell on 087 2376869 as concessions are on offer for all three sessions or individual nights.

