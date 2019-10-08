Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, October 8

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Horace Friel, 364 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Horace Friel, 364 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Breid Devine, Killpheak, Glenswilly

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Breid Devine, Killpheak, Glenswilly.

Remains reposing at her late residence today, Tuesday from 6pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Glenswilly at 12 noon on Thursday followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Shuttle bus will operate from Glenswilly Chapel Car Park.

Colm Harley, formerly of Glendowan, Churchill

The death has taken place in Middlesex, England, of Colm Harley, formerly of Glendowan, Churchill.

Funeral will take place in Our Lady of the Visitation Church, Greenford Road, Middlesex, on Thursday, October 10 at 12.30pm, followed by burial in North Sheen Cemetery, Richmond.

Annie Walker, England, and formerly 13 Ballymacool Tce., Letterkenny



The death has occurred in Norfolk, England of Annie Walker, formerly 13 Ballymacool Tce., Letterkenny.

Funeral arrangements later.

Seamus Doherty, formerly of Lenamore, Collon, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in Birmingham, England of Seamus Doherty, formerly of Lenamore, Collon, Carndonagh.

His remains will be reposing at the Carndonagh Community Hospital, Chapel of Rest on Tuesday, October 8 from 7pm to 9pm.

Funeral leaving on Wednesday, October 9 at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to McMillan Trust.

Kathleen McNern, Aughera, Teelin

The death has occurred of Kathleen McNern, Aughera, Teelin.

Remains are reposing at her daughter Janet’s home in Aughera.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 9 at St. Columba’s Church, Carrick with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 10pm to 10am and also on morning of the funeral.

Annie McCrossan, née Quinn, Glenahilt, Burtonport

The death has occurred of Annie McCrossan, née Quinn, Glenahilt, Burtonport.

Annie’s remains are reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home. Viewing on Tuesday, October 8 from 4pm to 6pm with removal at 6pm going to her late residence with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 9 at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patient’s Comfort Fund c/o Sean Mc Glynn Funeral Director.

Martin Brown, 12 Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Martin Brown, 12 Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran.

Reposing at his late residence on Tuesday from 12 noon to 9pm. House private at all other times please.

Removal on Wednesday at 9.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Pat Doherty, Kinnelargey, Downings

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Pat Doherty, Kinnelargey, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Chris Keenan, née Connolly, late of Castlederg and Aghyaran

The death has occurred at Slieve Na Mon Care Centre, Omagh of Chris Keenan, née Connolly, late of Castlederg and Aghyaran.

Chris’ remains are reposing at the home of her son Tommy and daughter-in-law Katrina Keenan, 30, Garag Hill, Castlederg.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, October 8 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Michael (Spike) McCormack, Upper Rosses, Co. Sligo and late of Finner Camp, and Westmeath

The death has taken place of Michael (Spike) McCormack late of Rosses Point Sligo, Westmeath and Finner Camp.

Reposing at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo.

Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 2pm. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice Fund c/o Sean Feehily Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.



Renee Hurley (née Ryan) Whites Cross, Cork and Donegal

The death has occurred of Renee Hurley (née Ryan), Whites Cross, Cork and Donegal.



Reception prayers at 6.30pm on Wednesday evening in St. Joseph’s Church, Springhill. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday. Funeral afterwards to St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Mercy Hospital Foundation.

