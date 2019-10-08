WEATHER OUTLOOK
Heavy showers with a risk of thunder for Donegal today
A bit of everything today
It's a bit of everything today - it will be cool and blustery with bright or sunny spells and showers, some heavy with a risk of thunder. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees. Southwesterly winds will be generally fresh to strong and gusty, but localised gale force winds will occur about high ground and along the west and north coast of province this morning, before easing somewhat later this afternoon.
