Congratulations to poet Máire Dinny Wren on her national award

A talented Gaoth Dobhair writer has won in the Irish language poetry category at the Kinsale Literary Festival.

Look at this talented bunch! A huge congratulations to all on our fantastic shortlist, a number of whom read today and extra congratulations to our winners Marie Gethins, Karen O'Connor and Máire Dinny Wren



Máire 'Dinny' Wren is from Gaoth Dobhair and is a fluent Irish speaker.

She has written many short story and poetry compilations and has won many notable awards, to date.

Máire Dinny Wren wins our 2016 Irish Language Poetry Competition

This year, there was a noticeable increase in the number of applications in the Kinsale Literary Festival and judges commended the high standard of the entries in 2019.

Máire's poem 'Ag iompar na nAmhrán' which won the Irish language poetry category competed alongside 'Slán leis an Airc' by Breda Joyce and 'Mo Bhumbóg Bhuí' by Eibhlín Ní Chonghaile.

The award ceremony took place in Kinsale over the course of the weekend.