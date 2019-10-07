Event that raises questions about women in politics to be held in Letterkenny this Wednesday

The Donegal Women's Network are hosting an event in the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, where they will be addressing questions relating to women in politics.

The event takes place on October 9 between 11am-2pm.

The Donegal Women’s Network, NCCWN, believe it’s important women from all diverse backgrounds, cultures and life experiences to feel their voices are being heard. The event is being organised as part of 'Social Inclusion Week.'

This will be an opportunity to hear from women and learn how they feel their voices, values and experiences are heard.

This is an open event so please feel free to just come along, listen, learn and help us see what action/s can be taken collectively to gain a real sense of solidarity for women.

A light lunch will be served and they would love for people to come and join them for this event.

For more information, contact NCCWN Donegal Women’s Network on 074 97 22790 or email donegalwomensnetwork@ gmail.com

This is a 50 50 Group North West/ SHE – See Her Elected Project event supported by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.