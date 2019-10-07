New Maternity Unit visiting times at Letterkenny University Hospital

Following feedback from new parents and in line with best practice guidelines internationally, the Maternity Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital is introducing new visiting times.

Speaking of the change, Evelyn Smith, Director of Midwifery at the hospital said, “We sought feedback from new mothers on our visiting policy and the overwhelming message was that there were too many visitors during their hospital stay and there was little time for the new parents to spend time together with their new baby.

“With this in mind we have changed our visiting policy in the Maternity Unit. Partners are welcome between 11am and 8.30pm daily. This will allow time for rest and establishing a routine with the baby. Apart from partners, the only other visitors allowed will be grandparents and siblings of the newborn who may visit between 6.30pm and 8.30pm in the evening.”

“We are asking for the public to help us maintain a restful and comfortable environment for mothers and babies while they are in the Maternity Unit and to co-operate with the new visiting times. I would like to thank all the mothers who participated in the feedback for their insights and recommendations.”