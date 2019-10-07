

Old rivals Ardara and Glenties square up in new TG4 series next Sunday

Go Gasta is a dynamic new family entertainment series produced by the Galway based company Abú Media, which is owned by Rathmullan man, Pierce Boyce and directed by Evan Chamberlain.

The 10-part series will air on TG4 every Sunday night weekly from Sunday next, October 13 at 8.30pm and each hour long episode will be presented by Conal Ó Máirtín and Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill .

The series is based on the rivalry between towns, villages and parishes spread throughout the country which manifest itself primarily through local sports such as football, hurling, camogie and soccer.

Two local villages go head to head to settle old scores once and for all on a course littered with challenges and obstacles that goes from one village to the other. Part “off-road” part on road. It’s down and dirty.

This is event programming in and for Rural Ireland. Bringing the locals together. It has great health, community spirit, inclusive and fun message for everyone. It's action packed, exciting, spread over the entire country week to week.

Each team sets out from their own village and race towards the opposing village, usually a distance of between 8km and 14km. Along the way they will have to negotiate nine different challenges and it is all against the clock. And if that isn’t challenging enough each team must carry a three metre rope with them on every step of the journey. Fastest, fittest and strongest wins the day. And bragging rights to who is the Go Gasta champion, at least for one year anyway.

The teams are chosen locally and from different age groups:15-16 year olds,19-20 year old and 40 upwards. Each opposing teams must also have a gender balance that match so that the contest is fair. The aim of the series is to promote health and wellbeing, community spirit, gender equality, teamwork, cross-generational communication and interactivity and just having good old fashioned fun outside in the fresh air.

Series 1 takes the programme makers all around the country from Galway to Donegal, Waterford, Cork, Mayo and Clare and displays the stunning country side also in each episode.

The opening episode this Sunday features an intense match-up between old rivals Ardara and Glenties. Both teams gave it everything but there could only be one winner. After the gruelling race there was only one minute and 20 seconds between the teams but who won? Well, you will just have to tune in on Sunday at 8.30pm on TG4 to find out.

Coming up in two weeks time we will see another Donegal match up as Gweedore go head to head with Cloughaneely.