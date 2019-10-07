Increasing Local Property Tax for thousands of Mica affected Donegal families is particularly unfair - Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn

Donegal Sinn Féin Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has said that the decision by 15 Donegal county councillors to increase the Local Property Tax by the highest permissible percentage of 15% was “particularly wrong and unfair” to the thousands of Donegal families affected by Mica defective blocks in their homes.

“Last Tuesday, Sinn Féin published our alternative budget that would give workers and families a break. The proposals would replace the Local Property Tax applied to all homes across the State with a tax on second homes only.

"There are large numbers of families across Donegal who are really struggling to get by from week to week and the decision by 15 Donegal county councillors to increase the Local Property Tax by the maximum permissible amount of 15% is just wrong, particularly for the thousands of families across the county affected by Mica defective blocks in their homes.

“It is scandalous that the families devastated by the trauma of these defective blocks are still expected to pay the Local Property Tax as well as the injustice of the ongoing delays in the rolling out of a restoration or redress scheme by the Government.

"So it’s bad enough to increase the Local Property Tax for struggling families across Donegal but it’s particularly unfair and just wrong to increase the tax on the Mica affected Donegal families," he said.

He added: "None of these councillors received a mandate to do this at the recent local elections and they have let down the people they represent”.