PSNI appeal for missing Derry woman who may be in the Republic of Ireland

A 29-year-old woman who has been missing from Friday, October 4, may be in the Republic of Ireland.

Ellie Stokes left home at 5:30pm on Friday in a white BMW to go shopping in the town and has not been seen since.

Police and Ellie’s family are worried about her and would urge her to get in touch. PSNI state that there is information to suggest that she could be in the Republic of Ireland.

If anyone has seen her or been in contact with her please call 101 and quote the reference number: 2120 of 04/10/19

