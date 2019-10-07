The weather outlook for Donegal, Monday October 7

Showers will develop in the afternoon. Some will be heavy. Highest temperatures of 14 or 15 degrees with moderate to fresh, gusty southwest winds.



Tonight, showers will continue. Later in the night a band of heavy or prolonged showers will spread from the west. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh, gusty southwest winds.



Tuesday will be a cool, blustery day with bright or sunny spells and widespread heavy showers, some prolonged and a few possibly thundery. Highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees with fresh, gusty west to southwest winds.