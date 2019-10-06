Intermediate semi-final replay between Cloughaneely and Aodh Ruadh set for Wednesday night

The Donegal Intermediate semi-final replay between Aodh Ruadh and Cloughaneely has been confirmed for Wednesday night in Convoy.

The two clubs involved were very unhappy with the arrangement when speaking after playing extra-time in Glenfin on Saturday.

However, the Donegal CCC met this evening and have fixed the game for Wednesday night with the Co final going ahead on Sunday next in MacCumhaill Park.

The Donegal board have issued the following statement:

Apologies for the chopping and changing but the date, venue and time for the replay between Cloich Cheann Fhaola and Aodh Ruadh is now confirmed and the Press Call arrangements have changed again. Firstly, the replay is set for Páirc Naomh Mhuire Convoy on Wednesday evening Oct 9th at 7.30.

The Press Night for the Junior finalists on Tuesday in Letterkenny is now off and a joint Press Conference with the Intermediate finalists is back on. It will take place after the Intermediate semi-final replay in Convoy at 9.00 (later if there is extra time) on Wednesday. The Intermediate final is planned for MacCumhaill Park on Sunday Oct 13th at 2.00 (B Final) and 4.00 (A Final).

The dates, times and venues for other games, including relegation playoffs, will be confirmed as soon as all venues confirm availability.