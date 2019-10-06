

Lifford Clonleigh Camera Club's annual photographic exhibition will be held in Lifford Old Courthouse the Diamond this coming weekend Saturday, October 12 between 7pm and 9pm.

There are many amazing images to be viewed but it's for one night only ... however there's the added incentive of a wine and cheese reception to entice you to attend!

There will also be a raffle drawn for some fantastic prizes donated by local businesses north and south of the border.

Exhibited images can be purchased on the night with all proceeds going to Alzheimers Ireland.

Free entry and all are very welcome.