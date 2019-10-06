Operation Transformation saved my life - Cathal



Operation Transformation is back and they are looking for you. The search is now on for new leaders to take up the mantle and inspire the nation in 2020.

Of course we all delighted in the progress made in the last series by Ballyshannon's Cathal Gallagher who recently admitted the show actually saved his life.

Operation Transformation is taking a 20/20 vision to health in the new year offering motivation, laughs, tears and inspiration for countless people on their own weight loss journeys.

Presenter Kathryn Thomas is back to spearhead the latest campaign to get the nation moving. Once again, they are encouraging the Irish public to get up, get active and get healthy.

Over the course of the eight-week show, they will be giving the nation the tools they need to get moving, lose weight and feel great.

Last year we got behind Ballyshannon paramedic, Cathal Gallagher and felt both his challenges and his glory. He recently said his involvement in the show had without doubt saved his life.

The 48-year-old was the show’s heaviest ever leader, tipping the scales at 26 st 10 lbs with health experts estimating he had the fitness levels of an 80-year-old.

“My involvement in Operation Transformation this year has without doubt saved my life.

“My initial fear about laying bare my soul was allayed because of the genuine love, support and understanding shown to me by the production team, the panel of experts, my community, in fact the whole country along with my family, has and still is incredible.

“I’ve had a few bumps over the summer but we, the leaders, have stayed in touch and when we have an issue we share, support and motivate each other.

“Without doubt I would encourage anyone who wants to transform their outlook in life, be it a change in physical health or even more importantly a mental health change, to apply to become an Operation Transformation leader. It works, I’m living proof it does,” he said.

Applications are now open to become a part of the big Operation Transformation journey, as a nationwide search gets underway to find the next five brave new leaders to inspire the country to health and wellness in 2020.

So, if you think the time is right for you to turn your life around and make it your year to get fit and healthy, then now is the time to apply.

Apply for Operation Transformation via Link - https://submit.link/dVNOH