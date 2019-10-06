2019 Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal launched for Donegal

Irish Hockey World Cup silver medallist, Elena Tice, has joined forces with Team Hope to launch the 2019 Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal as it celebrates its 10th annual appeal.

Across Donegal people donated 13,363 filled shoeboxes last year helping this number of vulnerable children overseas

Team Hope is encouraging families, friends, schools, community groups and businesses across the county to do thge same and more this year.

It is hoping to work together and inspire teamwork as it aims to surpass its two millionth shoebox and deliver a record-breaking 280,000 gift-filled shoeboxes to children affected by poverty by Friday, November 8.

Norma Wilson, Team Hope’s Donegal coordinator who is based Letterkenny added: “2019 is a big year for the Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal. Not only are we celebrating ten years of the appeal, but we are on the cusp of delivering our two millionth shoebox. We cannot do this without the support of you, your family, friends, local schools, businesses and communities. So, I’m encouraging everyone to rally around as many people as they can and to inspire them to play their part in helping us smash our target. That way as many children as possible will experience the joy and excitement of receiving a gift this Christmas. Every shoe box counts!”

Getting involved with Team Hope’s Christmas Shoebox Appeal is simple. All you have to do is find an empty shoebox, wrap it in Christmas paper and fill it with gifts for a boy or girl aged between 2 and 14, attach €4 and bring it to a local drop off point before Friday, November 8.

When considering items that are best to gift, think of the 4W’s:

Write – pen, pencil, copybook, paper, colouring book, felt pens, sharpener, eraser, solar calculator (these children have no access to batteries).

Wash– toothbrush and toothpaste, soap (wrapped), facecloth, hairbrush, comb.

Wear – a hat, scarf, gloves, socks or underwear.

Wow – sunglasses, games, small Irish gift, a photo of yourself, sweets (must be in date until at least April 2020), make up, a small musical instrument, toys like a doll, a car, cuddly toy, skipping rope, yo-yo or finger puppet.

There are many drop off points in Donegal including all Dealz, Axa, FastFit/FirstStop branches and Toymaster stores. To find your nearest drop-off point, visit http://www.teamhope.ie.

Team Hope has a range of free online resources for schools and businesses to help you get started on http://www.teamhope.ie.

Dealz are supporting the Team Hope Shoebox Appeal as the official retail partner, who in addition to stocking lots of shoebox fillers and providing a drop off point for filled shoeboxes, will have flat pack shoeboxes on sale for the first time this year.

For more information about the Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal, or to get involved visit www.teamhope.ie

Further facts and figures:

- In 2018 Team Hope delivered 259,079 shoeboxes to 12 different countries: Albania (28,111), Belarus (9,268), Burundi (13,559), Democratic Republic of Congo (7,775), Kenya (421), Kosova (14,547), Lesotho (21,875), Malawi (45,399), Romania (34,245), Swaziland (29,479), Transnistria (9,047) and Ukraine (45,353).

- The shoeboxes were packed by over 2,000 volunteers in 44 checking centres around Ireland

- 1640-foot trucks took the shoeboxes to Eastern Europe

- 1740-foot containers travelled by ship to Africa