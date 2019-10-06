Letterkenny University Hospital introduces reusable coffee cups for staff

As part of Letterkenny University Hospital’s plan to reduce its impact on the environment in 2019, the sustainability team at the hospital teamed up with Donegal County Council to introduce reusable coffee cups for staff working in both organisations.

The reusable cups feature a design created by the hospital’s catering managers' Mark Duffy and Arindam Ghosh along with the council's waste awareness officer, Suzanne Bogan.

The main goal for the initiative is to prevent single use coffee cups ending up in landfill sites.It is estimated that up to 200 million single use cups are thrown away each year in Ireland.

The cups are available to staff at a very reasonable cost of €6 and staff will receive a free coffee for every five coffees they buy when purchasing the cup.

Seán Murphy, hospital general manager said they were committed to providing the most sustainable healthcare services possible.

"We have a number of initiatives to reduce the number of disposable cups we use. I would like to thank members of the hospital’s sustainability team, the catering department and Donegal County Council for all their hard work in getting this venture off the ground.”