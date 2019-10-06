Taoiseach says he'd sooner bring back wolves than go into government with Sinn Féin

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar rounded on Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil at the annual Fine Gael presidential dinner last night, stating he would "sooner bring back the wolves than let Sinn Féin into government".

“During the week, the leader of the Green Party, Eamon Ryan, announced his great plan on Twitter to repopulate rural Ireland. With wolves. I would have thought the Greens’ experience of being in government with Fianna Fáil would have warned them off dangerous predators," he said

“Decisions are made by those who turn up. Sinn Féin doesn’t – either to the House of Commons or Stormont."

The Taoiseach had this observation in relation to Fianna Fáil: “Fine Gael stands for something. You might not always agree with it, but you know what it is… Fianna Fáil stands for everything,” he said, adding that they promise “something to everyone, everywhere, every week”.

He accused other parties of lining out with the same 'team' they had in the 1990s - “For some, they are lining out the same team they had in the 1990s – we refresh and renew,” he said.