Sunday's weather prospects for Donegal and the north west

If you're planning on watching the big championship games today in Donegal, best advice is to bring a brolly, although with a bit of luck you'll not need to open it!

The weather forecasters are suggesting a bright and mainly dry day today with variable small amounts of cloud. Good sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 14 or 15 degrees. Light west winds. Rain late evening in west

Tonight will be wet, rain overnight, heavy at times, while Monday will be bright and dry with sunny spells.



