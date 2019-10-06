Donegal Heart & Sláinte Tirchonaill to host charity evening in Dungloe to raise funds for some well-deserved charities

The committees of Donegal Heart & Sláinte Tirchonaill are delighted to come together at the Waterfront Dungloe in Co. Donegal on 19th Oct for a charity evening to raise funds for some well-deserved charities and support many families across Ireland. Tickets can be bought at the Rosses Credit Union and Dungloe hospital.

Although this will be a fun evening, it will be tinged with sadness as one of our Donegal Heart Committee members and a son of Donegal, Connell Boyle, passed away earlier this year. Connell was great Donegal personality, originally from Meenmore however more recently Belcruit and Glasgow and we would like to take the opportunity to remember him on the evening given the work he continued to do for charities both in Ireland and Scotland.

Connell was a popular contact for Irish people at home and away. The upcoming fundraising event is born out of Connell's generosity not only with supporting other events, but offering his advice, his time and his whole spirit as a person.

It was hoped that Connell would be here to celebrate his 60th birthday in October but unfortunately, he was taken all too suddenly. It is for that reason that the Celtic communities on both side of the Irish seas will come together and mark this occasion by fundraising in his memory for 3 key funds that were very close to Connells big Donegal Heart. The night will raise awareness and much needed funds for Research into MND Motor Neuron Disease, An Angelmans syndrome project within the St Crones National school in Dungloe & Epilepsy Ireland. Friends, Families, work colleagues, acquaintances & football communities look forward to a fun night, with people coming together and having the craic - exactly how Connell would have expected - He was a firm believer that Donegal had no strangers only friends you never met