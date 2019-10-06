Irish Water replacing ageing water mains in three areas of Donegal

Irish Water working in partnership with Donegal County Council is replacing approximately 5km of ageing water mains at Three Trees, Quigleys Point and Cabry areas of Inishowen. The route of the water main runs along the R238 regional road and L-1951-1 local road via Quigleys Point Village and will also extend into side roads to facilitate connections to existing water mains.

Removing the existing old cast iron from the public water network and replacing them with new plastic pipes will reduce the risk of contamination. Replacing the ageing water mains and service connections will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages and will ensure a reliable supply of water to customers and local businesses in the area. These works will deliver cost savings by providing improved water network operation that will require less maintenance in the future.

The works are being carried out by ShareRidge Limited on behalf of Irish Water.

Works have commenced and are progressing well. It is expected that initial section of pipe installation and temporary reinstatement works to Quigley’s Point will last for approximately 9 weeks with works from Quigley’s point towards Redcastle to follow on from this for approximately 8 weeks.

Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers. The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

Traffic management will be in place during this time. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times.

Irish Water stated: "We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works may cause.

"The contractor will be monitoring traffic build up during peak times in the morning and evening and will switch to a manned stop/go control should there be an unacceptable build up of traffic."