Letterkenny Gaels book place in Junior A championship final  with comfortable win over Na Rossa

Letterkenny Gaels joined Buncrana in the Donegal Junior A Championship final with a comfortable victory over Na Rossa in the second of this afternoon’s semi-finals in O’Donnell Park.

Letterkenny Gaels . . . . . 1-13



Na Rossa . . . . . . 0-9



The winners had seven points to spare at the finish with Conor McBrearty posting 1-7 and Ronan Frain 0-4, Shea and Paddy Doherty posting the other two points.

McBrearty kicked a goal and five points of his tally in the first half as Letterkenny Gaels took an eight point lead to the dressing rooms at half-time.

The Letterkenny men were much the better side in the opening half. They had four points on the scoreboard by the 12th minute. McBrearty (2), Robert Frain and Shea Doherty on target.

And with the heavens opening they made light of the greasy conditions to extend their advantage to five points before John Paul McCready converted a close-in free for Na Rossa’s first flag.

That was on 16 minutes and the margin was still five by the 22nd minute when Odhran Gallagher curled over a 40 metre free for Na Rossa.

With the Na Rossa defence tight at the back Sean McBrearty’s men had to wait until the 26th minute for their next score.

McBrearty powered through the middle before drilling past Declan Bonner, who got a touch, for a 1-6 to 0-2 lead. And McBrearty landed his fifth point from a free on the half-hour mark for a 1-7 to 0-2 half-time lead.

Odhran Molloy kicked two quick points on the resumption but Letterkenny Gaels settled into the task again and as the game fizzled out they outscored the men from the Rosses by six points to four in the closing minutes.



NA ROSSA: Declan Bonner; Jamie McCready, Daniel Melly, Sean McMonagle; Eamonn Bonner, John McDyre, Christian Bonner (0-2,1f); Eugene Molloy, Donal Tremble; Aidan McHugh, Conor McCahill, Conor Bonner; John Paul McCready (0-1,f), Odhran Molloy (0-5,4f). Odhran Gallagher (0-1,1f). Subs: John Paul Breslin for O Gallagher h/t; Caolan Devenney for Conor Bonner 50; Odhran Gallagher for A McHugh 52; Peter Gallagher for J McCready 58.

LETTERKENNY GAELS: Shane Graham; Darren Hunter, Ciaran Lynch, Sean McDonagh; Shay Doherty (0-1), Brian Diver, Anthony Diver; Ciaran Cannon, Liam Doherty; Diarmaid Ó Cathail, Ronan Frain (0-4), Paddy Doherty (0-1); Ciaran Kilfeather, Conor McBrearty (1-7,6f), Brendan O’Brien. Subs: Conor Browne for C Kilfeather 39 inj; Aaron Stewart for C Lynch 50; Odhran MacMacken 52; John Doran for S Doherty 59.



REFEREE: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)