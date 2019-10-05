All square in Glenfin after extra-time in titanic clash between Aodh Ruadh and Cloughaneely

Cloughaneely were deprived of an Intermediate final place by a last ditch free from Philip Patton as 14-man Aodh Ruadh survived in extra-time

Aodh Ruadh 0-14

Cloughaneely 0-14

(after extra-time)

In a classic encounter there was very little between these sides at a wet Pairc Taobhoige, Glenfin, but the pitch held up well.

Cloughaneely will wonder how they didn't win as they hit woodwork three times and deep in the second period of extra time when Cillian Gallagher was through. His shot was deflected onto the post by Peter Boyle but he elected to go for goal with the rebound instead of punching over.

Cloughaneely were leading 0-14 to 0-13 at the time and they paid a price with Philip Patton converting the late free.

In the first period of extra-time Aodh Ruadh had gone three clear with quick points from Philip Patton (2) and Oisin Rooney but Cloughaneely never gave up and Shaun McGarvey hit two wonder points at the start of the second period of extra time to draw them level and Martin Maguire hit a monster to put them in front before Patton's late free.

Aodh Ruadh had lost Nathan Boyle to a second yellow a few minutes before the end.

CLOSE GAME

In normal time the game was always close with never more than two points between the sides.

They were level four times in the opening 30 minutes before Paul Sweeney edged Cloughaneely 0-5 to 0-4 ahead at the break.

Philip Patton (free), Oisin Patton, Shane Gillespie and Diarmuid McInerney had the Aodh Ruah points while Shaun Maguire (2), Shaun McGarvey (f), Darren Ferry and Sweeney were the Cloughaneely scorers.

Sweeney put two between them at the start of the second half but Patton replied. Cillian Gallagher and Patton with another free left it 0-7 to 0-6.

Jason McGee stretched the lead with a free, but after Cillian Gallagher was denied by Sean Taylor, Patton cut the lead to the minimum with five minutes of normal time left.

On 60 minutes Patton levelled with another free before Peter Boyle came forward to edge Aodh Ruadh ahead.

But in the third minute of the three minutes of added time Shaun McGarvey pointed a free to take the game to extra-time.

The replay is scheduled for Wednesday night with the final set for the following Sunday but both camps were very unhappy with that and are calling for the replay to be put back until next weekend.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle (0-1,f); Johnny Gallagher, Colm Kelly, Johnny Gethins; Shane Gillespie (0-1), Conor Patton, Sean Taylor; Cian Dolan, Eamonn McGrath; Nathan Boyle, Philip Patton 0-8,7f), Oisin Rooney (0-3); Shane McGrath, Niall Murray, Diarmuid McInerney (0-1). Subs: Darren Drummond for Murray; Niall Murray for Johnny Gallagher; Paddy Gillespie for S Gillespie.

CLOUGHANEELY: Michael McGinley; Ciaran McGeady, Ciaran Scanlon, Michael Fitzgerald; Ciaran McFadden, Darren McGeever, Mark Harley; Jason McGee (0-1,f), Martin Maguire (0-1); Kevin Mulhern, Darren Ferry (0-1), Shaun McGarvey (0-5,4f); Cillian Gallagher (0-2), Paul Sweeney (0-2), Shaun Maguire (0-2). Subs: Aidan Doohan for S McGarvey ht; Shaun McGarvey for C Gallagher; Cillian Gallagher for D Ferry; Noel Sweeney for C McGeady.

REFEREE: Andrew Mullin (Killybegs)