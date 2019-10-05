Shock as ParentStop service announces it will cease at end of 2019

ParentStop, the free and confidential support service for parents which has offices in Letterkenny, Carndonagh, Downings and Donegal town is to close at the end of the year.

The announcement appeared on the charity's Facebook page on Friday evening in the form of a letter from its manager, Patricia M Lee. It was dated Wednesday, September 25 and included their address at 3rd Floor, Riverfront House, Pearse Road, Letterkenny on it.

In her post which appeared on Friday evening she said: "As many of you are aware at this stage it is with a very heavy heart and great sadness that we have been telling you that ParentStop CLG will close at the end of 2019.



"It is really hard for our small part-time team as we continue the process of closing in a safe and timely way before the posts are all made redundant. Thank you for trusting us and for all your support over the past 15 years."

ParentStop provide a one-to-one advice and support for parents on any parenting challenge they are facing.

Their full statement reads: "It hardly seems possible that fifteen years have passed since we started this parents support approach and more than twleve years offering support as a charity. It has been an honour to work with you and many of you have helped shape ParentStop over all these years.

"However, today it is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we write to tell you that ParentStop CLG will close at the end of 2019. This decision has not been taken lightly. Keeping the charity running has been a constant struggle. Having explotred and exhausted all options ParentStop is no longer in a position to remain open or to continue to offer the most appropriate level of service to parents, their families and children.

"On behalf of the team at ParentStop please know that we deeply appreciate what a privilege it has been to be invited into your lives and thank you for the belief, support and personal investment."