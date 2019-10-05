Red Hughs strike late to overcome Aodh Ruadh and reach Intermediate Reserve final

Red Hughs Reserves will contest the Intermediate Reserve final against Cloughaneely after they struck late to defeat Aodh Ruadh at a wet Glenfin.

Red Hughs 1-9

Aodh Ruadh 0-7

It was nip and tuck between these sides all through in very difficult conditions. David McGurrin hit two early points for Aodh Ruadh but Aidan Gallen was superb from frees for the winners, levelling matters.

By half-time Aodh Ruadh held a narrow advantage with further points from Michael Sticky Ward and Dermot Slevin while Gallen hit a third free.

The sides were level a number of times in the second half before Sticky Ward edged Aodh Ruadh 0-7 to 0-6 ahead with 12 minutes left.

But they would not score again. Red Hughs had a goal disallowed for a square ball but Gallen hit two more great long range frees and Conor Gallagher also chipped in with two second half points.

They put the game to bed in the final minute when Gallen intercepted a kick-out and found the empty net to seal the win.

Scorers - Red Hughs: Aidan Gallen 1-5,5f; Conor Gallagher 0-2, Ronan Gallen 0-1.

Aodh Ruadh: Michael Ward (1f), David McGurrin 0-2 each; Conal Sweeny, James O'Donnell, Dermot Slevin 0-1 each