Do you qualify for an Urgent Needs Payment after Storm Lorenzo?

Donegal County Council has revealed that households affected by flooding in the south Donegal area as a result of Storm Lorenzo can apply for an Urgent Needs Payment from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

An Urgent Needs Payment may be paid to people in emergency situations, for example, in the case of a fire, flood or other disaster, to help with the immediate cost of food and clothing.

For further information visit http://www.welfare.ie/en/Pages/Urgent-Needs-Payments.aspx



The council’s housing service is continuing to engage with households affected by this flooding event with a view providing support and emergency accommodation where required.

It can be contacted during normal business hours on (074) 9153900 and in the event of an out of hours emergency the Council can be contacted on (074) 9172288. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the fire service call 999 or 112.

You can keep up to date on conditions by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on Twitter @DonegalCouncil.