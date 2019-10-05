Sunday Miscellany to be recorded live from Ballyshannon this Sunday

RTÉ Radio 1's hugely popular show, Sunday Miscellany, will be recorded live this Sunday afternoon, October 6, at the Abbey Centre in Ballyshannon.

Producer Sarah Binchy, is to host a live recording during the Donegal Bay and Bluestacks festival.

This Donegal themed live recording creates a wonderful weave of writers and musicians that will be broadcast on RTÉ Radio1 in the future. The event is sponsored by RTÉ and Donegal Council Arts Office with special thanks to The Sandhouse Hotel and Marine Spa, Rossnowlagh.

The writers for Sunday Miscellany Live are: Gerard Beirne, Denise Blake, Little John Nee, Olive Travers, Brian Leyden, Louise Kennedy, Patrick Hull, Monica Corish and Colin Regan. The wonderful selection of music will include; the Hatchlings, Tara Connaghan, Sarah E Cullen, Conor and Michael Murray and Ellie Nic Fhionnghaile.

There are some very strong local connections within the performers - while Olive Travers will be reading from her work, her son Eamon's band the Hatchlings will be recording two original songs on the day. Also in Hatchlings is Conor Cunningham from Mountcharles whose mother Deborah Cunningham is a very highly regarded Soprano who performs regularly in local productions. The Hatchlings are also performing at the upcoming Allingham Festival so this will be a good taster of what to expect

This will be Sunday Miscellany’s sixth time to record from the Abbey Centre and enraptured audiences have enjoyed all the previous shows. The recordings from the afternoon in the Abbey Arts Centre will be broadcast on Sunday Miscellany as two separate shows at later dates.

Sunday’s recording is scheduled for 3pm, so please arrive in good time, please note this is a free event, but booking is essential on 071-9851375.