Has Pauric Carr made a miraculous recovery for Kilcar?

The information from Kilcar on Tuesday last that corner-back Pauric Carr had suffered a serious ankle injury and was out for the rest of the season seems to be wide of the mark.

Carr had limped off at the end of the quarter-final against Killybegs on Saturday night last.

The information came from manager Barry Doherty, but it is now emerging that Carr trained on Tuesday night and again on Friday night.

Speaking to Tom Comack on Tuesday last, the Kilcar manager said:

“Unfortunately, Pauric is out for the game and the rest of the season with a fractured ankle,” confirmed the Kilcar boss, Barry Doherty.

“It is a big blow and is a huge blow to Pauric on a personal level. He really works hard on his game and is ever present in the team and now he is out for the remainder of the year.”

It seems something of a miraculous turnaround, or was it just Kilcar playing mind games ahead of their clash with Gaoth Dobhair tomorrow in the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure championship semi-final.