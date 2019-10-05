Review of the safety and quality of gynaecology services at Letterkenny University Hospital to take place

A review of the safety and quality of gynaecology services at Letterkenny University Hospital is to be carried out, it has been reported today.

The review follows allegations of delays in cancer diagnoses for women patients.

According to today's Irish Times, the review "is to be led by an independent, external chairperson, who will examine alleged delays in the diagnosis of endometrial cancers and the way postmenopausal bleeding was assessed in the hospital."

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry told the newspaper that the terms of reference of the review, and the membership of the review panel, will be decided in the coming weeks.

For more see HERE