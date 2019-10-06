Young Donegal man before court on alleged car window smashing spree in Ballyshannon

A young Ballyshannon resident, who is facing a number of criminal damage charges, theft charges and production of a lump hammer, was remanded on continuing bail pending DPP directions, at the district court

22-year-old Bernie McDonagh, Caravan, Market Yard, Ballyshannon is charged with causing criminal damage to rear side windows belonging to Edward McCaul, a similar charge to a driver’s window belonging to Barry Leonard and the theft of a driver’s manual belonging to Marie White valued at €10 at Market Yard on September 24.

He is also charged with being drunk and a danger to himself and others.

The defendant is further charged with causing criminal damage to a front glass pane in a door panel belonging to Brian Campbell at Campbell’s Butcher.

The defendant is also charged with having entered Owen Roe’s East Port as a trespasser, committed a theft and also had a lump hammer with the intention that it be used in the course of a theft/burglary at the same premises.

Inspector Denis Joyce asked for an adjournment of the case to December 6 pending DPP directions.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail until that date.