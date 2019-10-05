Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, October 5, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Ann Murphy, 24 Glenpatrick, Ballybofey

- Bridgit Rutherford, Greenock, Scotland, formerly Muff

- Mary Thompson, Flat 18 Paobh Na Cille, Moville

- Michael Heeney, Dunwiley, Stranorlar and formerly Heeney’s Bar and Restaurant, Ballybofey

- Robert Peoples, Gortnaskeagh, Kilmacrennan

- Sean McCauley, Cullion, Dungloe

- Padraig O’ Grady, late of Raneany East, Laghey, formerly Ballinacarrow, Co. Sligo

- Patrick Conaghan, Crickamore, Dungloe, formerly of Arranmore Island

- Muriel Berry, formerly of Greenan, Lough Eske, Donegal town

- Edward O’Gara, formerly of Meenawaughran, Glencolmcille



Ann Murphy, 24 Glenpatrick, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ann Murphy, 27 Glenpatrick, Ballybofey.

Her remains will repose at the home of her mother, Philomena Murphy, 84 Ard McCool, Stranorlar, on Saturday, October 5 from 5pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday October at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am with interment afterwards in St.Mary’s Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Bridgit Rutherford, Greenock, Scotland, formerly Muff

The death has taken place in Greenock, Scotland of Bridgit Rutherford, formerly of Muff.

Her remains are reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home, Tooban, Burnfoot, with viewing time on Saturday October 5 from 3pm until 7pm and on Sunday October 6 from 3pm until 7pm.

Funeral leaving there on Monday morning, October 7 at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Muff, for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Mary Thompson, Flat 18 Paobh Na Cille, Moville

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Mary Thompson, Flat 18 Paobh Na Cille, Moville.

Removal from Collin’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff, Saturday, October 5 at 3pm going to Paobh Na Cille.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.45am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Patients Comfort Fund, Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member or Liam Collins, funeral director.



Michael Heeney, Dunwiley, Stranorlar and formerly Heeney’s Bar and Restaurant, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his home of Michael Heeney, Dunwiley, Stranorlar, and formerly Heeney’s Bar and Restaurant, Ballybofey.



Funeral leaving his home on Saturday, October 5 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward, Beacon Hospital, Sandyford, Dublin, care of any family member.

House private at the request of the deceased.

Robert Peoples, Gortnaskeagh, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Robert Peoples, Gortnaskeagh, Kilmacrennan.

Funeral Service on Saturday, October 5 at 2pm in Leitir Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard

Family time from 11am to 11am

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Surgical 2 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital and the Irish Wheelchair Association, c/o Patrick Sweeney, funeral directors or any family member.

Sean McCauley, Cullion, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Sean McCauley, Cullion, Dungloe.

Remains reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe.

Viewing on Saturday, October 5, from 12 noon with private removal at 6.30pm to his home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 6, at 12 noon in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private please and also on morning of the funeral.



Padraig O’Grady, late of Raneany East, Laghey, and formerly Ballinacarrow, Co. Sligo

The death has occurred of Padraig O’ Grady, late of Raneany East, Laghey, and formerly of Ballinacarrow, Co Sligo.

Padraig’s remains will repose at the family home at Raneany East, Laghey.

Funeral from the family home on Saturday afternoon, October 5, at 2.20pm for Requiem Mass at 3pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal town.

Interment afterwards in St. Agatha’s Churchyard, Clar.

Family flowers only please.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the day of the funeral.



Patrick Conaghan, Crickamore, Dungloe, formerly of Arranmore Island

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick Conaghan, Crickamore, Dungloe, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 5, at 11am in St. Columba's Church, Acres, with interment in Belcruit Cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Medical 3 Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn, funeral director.

Muriel Berry, formerly of Greenan, Lough Eske, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Muriel Berry, formerly of Greenan, Lough Eske, Donegal town.

Funeral Service in Christ Church, Lough Eske at 2pm on Saturday, October 5, followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery, Donegal town.

Family flowers only. Home strictly private please.

Edward O’Gara, formerly of Meenawaughran, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Edward O’Gara, formerly of Meenawaughran, Glencolmcille, peacefully at home in Donegal town.

Funeral Mass at 11am Saturday, October 5.

Interment afterwards in adjacent cemetery.

Family flowers only.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a contact number for verification.