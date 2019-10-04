Work to begin on much-needed pedestrian walkway for busy and dangerous Donegal road

Work is to start in the coming days on a much-needed walkway from Donegal Town to Killymard Church and school.

This project is being carried out by the Killymard Old Church Restoration Committee and Donegal County Council under the Community Improvement Scheme (CIS).

A Killymard Old Church Restoration Committee spokesperson said: "This is a very busy and dangerous stretch of road. The walkway will mean that children will be able to walk to school. It will also make the route much safer for the many local people who walk and cycle this road regularly.

"Because the work is being carried out under the CIS, our committee with the help of the wider community must contribute labour and materials to 30% of the total cost of the project. As this is a significant project, 30% is a lot for us to come up with. We are very grateful to the land owners, volunteers, sponsors, machinery suppliers, supporting councillors and Donegal County Council for their support and good will in allowing us as a small committee to be involved in a project of this scale."

Work begins this Saturday. A team of suitably skilled volunteers will carry out tree felling and major clearance work on the site.

Then over the next eight weeks Donegal County Council's road crew will put the walkway in place and at the same time will upgrade the road.

"Of course this will mean that there are some disruptions but I'm sure everyone will agree that this is a much-needed walkway that will allow safer use of this very busy road for pedestrians," the spokesperson said. "We suggest that you allow extra time for your journeys if using this road, or consider alternative routes.

" Thank you for your co-operation."