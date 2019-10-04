Job vacancies at popular Donegal playgroup

Stepping Stones Playgroup CLG C/o St Johnston & Carrigans Family Resource Centre

invites application from suitably qualified professionals for the following two positions:



Vacancy 1 (35 hours)

Childcare Service Manager who will have responsibility for the overall management of Stepping Stones Playgroup a well-established childcare service and who will lead a team of qualified staff in the delivery of quality early school and after school services in the St Johnston & Carrigans area.

Applicants should have:

Minimum of QQI Level 7 or above in Childcare

Minimum of five years working in a childcare setting

Minimum two experience in a management or staff supervisory role



Vacancy 2 ( 15 hours)

Aim Support Worker who will be a key member of the Stepping Stones team, supporting the

inclusion of all children, particularly those additional needs to deliver high quality early years care and learning opportunities.

Applicants should have:

Minimum QQI Level 5 qualification

Experience in working with child/children with additional needs or challenging behavior



For application pack including salary, job description and job specification please email

coordinator@stjohnfrc.ie or telephone 0749148551.

Please note that application will only be accepted using the application form, no CVs please. Closing date for receipt of applications Friday, October 18.

Interviews will take place week beginning October 28, 2019.