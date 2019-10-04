Storm Lorenzo affects Pink Ribbon sales in Donegal

Pink Ribbon sales in Donegal, which raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society’s services for people affected by breast cancer, have been negatively affected by Storm Lorenzo.

Collections in Killybegs have been cancelled, while collections in Buncrana have been moved indoors where possible as a result of poor weather conditions. Collections in Letterkenny are going ahead but local volunteers are worried that bad weather conditions will result in poor footfall.

Money raised from the sale of Pink Ribbons helps to fund lifesaving cancer research and free support services locally for people affected by breast cancer.

Head of Fundraising, Irish Cancer Society, Mark Mellett said, “We would like to thank all our dedicated volunteers who organised collections in Donegal today. Unfortunately storm Lorenzo has adversely affected their collections. We are asking members of the public to show their support by buying a ribbon from a local volunteer, or if that’s not possible, to donate online at www.cancer.ie/donate or call 1850 60 60 60 to ensure we can continue to meet increased demand for support from people affected by breast cancer.”