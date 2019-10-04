More than 2,000 Junior Cert students in Donegal receive results today

More than 2,300 Junior Cert students in Donegal are receiving their exam results today.

Students can get their results from their school or online. The online results will not be available until 4pm.

Candidates have five weeks to appeal their Junior Cert results and must apply through their school with an appeal fee of €32 per subject. The fee is refunded if a result is upgraded.

More than 64,000 candidates across the country are receiving their results.

Congratulating students, Minister for Education Joe McHugh said: “Congratulations to everyone on your achievements in Junior Cycle and best of luck.

“These last few years in school will have given you a solid foundation for your future studies. And it should be remembered that results day is just one day of many in your continuing education.

“I would like to thank all the teachers, principals, school staff, the mothers and fathers and guardians who have been a steady hand as young people prepared for their exams.”