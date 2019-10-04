Storm Lorenzo brings flooding across South Donegal this morning

Donegal County Council crews are responding to flooding incidents in the South Donegal area this morning resulting from Storm Lorenzo.

There has been substantial flooding in Bundoran, Frosses and Laghey with the most affected area in Donegal town where a number of properties in Clareedon Drive, New Row and Brookefield Manor have been flooded.

High tide is expected at 10.30am this morning and seven fire brigade units and two high volume pumps have been deployed in Donegal town by Donegal County Council’s Fire Service. The Roads Service is distributing sandbags and dealing with affected roads. Donegal Civil Defence is also at the scene assisting services.

Donegal County Council would like to thank the local community for their assistance and support during this flooding event.

Donegal County Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out of hours emergency the Council’s Road Service can be contacted on 074 91 72288. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112.

You can keep up to date on conditions by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on Twitter @DonegalCouncil.

