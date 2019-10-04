Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, October 4

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Michael Heeney, Dunwiley, Stranorlar and formerly Heeney’s Bar and Restaurant, Ballybofey

- Robert Peoples, Gortnaskeagh, Kilmacrennan

- Sean McCauley, Cullion, Dungloe

- Padraig O’ Grady, late of Raneany East, Laghey, formerly Ballinacarrow, Co. Sligo

- Patrick Conaghan, Crickamore, Dungloe, formerly of Arranmore Island

- Muriel Berry, formerly of Greenan, Lough Eske, Donegal town

- Edward O’Gara, formerly of Meenawaughran, Glencolmcille

- Mary Elizabeth Porter, known as May, Magherabuoy, Killygordon

- Sarah Mc Devitt née Sheilds, Clontallagh, Downings

- Mary Rodgers O’ Donnell, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

- Rev. John Lappin, ‘Shalom’, Ballycrampsie, Malin



Michael Heeney, Dunwiley, Stranorlar and formerly Heeney’s Bar and Restaurant, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his home of Michael Heeney, Dunwiley, Stranorlar, and formerly Heeney’s Bar and Restaurant, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday October 5 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am with Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward, Beacon Hospital, Sandyford, Dublin, care of any family member.

House private at the request of the deceased.



Robert Peoples, Gortnaskeagh, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Robert Peoples, Gortnaskeagh, Kilmacrennan.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time from 11pm to 11am

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Surgical 2 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.



Sean McCauley, Cullion, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Sean McCauley, Cullion, Dungloe.

Remains reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe, Friday, October 4, from 12 noon.

Rosary at 9pm

Viewing on Saturday, October 5 from 12noon with private removal at 6.30pm to his home.

Funeral mass on Sunday October 6 at 12 noon in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private please and also on morning of the funeral.



Padraig O’ Grady, late of Raneany East, Laghey, formerly Ballinacarrow, Co Sligo

The death has occurred of Padraig O’ Grady, late of Raneany East, Laghey and formerly of Ballinacarrow, Co Sligo.

Padraig’s remains will repose at the family home at Raneany East, Laghey.

Funeral from the family home on Saturday afternoon, October 5 at 2.20pm for Requiem Mass at 3pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Donegal town.

Interment afterwards in St Agatha’s Churchyard, Clar.

Family flowers only please.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the day of the funeral.



Patrick Conaghan, Crickamore, Dungloe, formerly of Arranmore Island

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick Conaghan, Crickamore, Dungloe, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 5 at 11am in St Columbas Church, Acres, with interment in Belcruit Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Medical 3 Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director.



Muriel Berry, formerly of Greenan, Lough Eske, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Muriel Berry, formerly of Greenan, Lough Eske, Donegal town.

Funeral Service in Christ Church, Lough Eske at 2pm on Saturday, October 5 followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery, Donegal town.

Family flowers only. Home strictly private please.

Edward O’Gara, formerly of Meenawaughran, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Edward O’Gara, formerly of Meenawaughran, Glencolmcille, peacefully at home in Donegal town.

Removal from Gallagher’s Funeral home in Mountcharles at 5.45pm on Friday evening October 4 to arrive at St Columba’s Church, Carrick at 6.45pm.

Funeral Mass at 11am Saturday, October 5.

Interment afterwards in adjacent cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Mary Elizabeth Porter, known as May, Magherabuoy, Killygordon

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Mary Elizabeth Porter, known as May, Magherabuoy, Killygordon.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday, October 4, at 1.15pm for 2pm Service in Lower Donoughmore Church of Ireland, with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjacent graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice and Irish Cancer Society, c/o any family member or Terence McClintock, Funeral Director.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Sarah McDevitt née Sheilds, Clontallagh, Downings

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sarah Mc Devitt née Sheilds, Clontallagh, Downings.

Remains reposing at her son Donal’s residence Clontallagh, Downings.

Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Church Carrigart on Friday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Mary Rodgers O’ Donnell, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred at her home of Mary Rodgers O’ Donnell, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 4 at 11am in St. Crones Church Arranmore with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Rev John Lappin, Shalom, Ballycrampsie, Malin

The death has taken place at his residence of Rev John Lappin, Shalom, Ballycrampsie, Malin.

Remains reposing at Presbyterian Malin Church, Lagg.

Funeral Service on Friday, October 4 at 2pm followed by burial in adjacent burial ground.

House private please.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, funeral director.



