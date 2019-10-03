Who will Donegal play in the first game in their defence of the Ulster title in 2020?

Will Donegal be drawn against Rory Gallagher's Derry in the Ulster senior championship in 2020?

Remember they played against Gallagher's Fermanagh last year. All will be revealed on Wednesday morning next live on RTE Radio 1's Morning Ireland.

There is a new format for the provincial draws. They are being spread over Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, live on Morning Ireland.

The Ulster draw is scheduled for Wednesday morning and Donegal will then find out who they play in the defence of their Ulster title, which they retained last year.

The draw will also have a new proviso as Derry and Tyrone (who met in the preliminary round last year) will not be included in the preliminary round draw. That means that the other seven teams will be put in the hat at the start with the first two out playing the preliminary round in 2020.

After that the draw will be as normal.