Irish Water confirm that water supply is expected to return later today

Irish Water has confirmed that there was a mechanical issue at the Gortahork/Ardsbeg water treatment plant overnight.

Staff responded and carried out works to bring the plant back to full production.

Homes and businesses in the areas were effected by the water outage.

The plant is now back running as normal, according to the amenity.

Full water supply is expected to return by 3pm today, Thursday, however it may take two to three hours longer for a full supply to return to all homes.

Houses on higher areas may take longer.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council would like to thank affected businesses and residents for their patience while these works ware being carried out.