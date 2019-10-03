Driver appeals for information following alleged hit and run

Gardaí have appealed for information in relation to an alleged hit and run incident that happened between Killygordon and Stranorlar on Wednesday morning.

The owner of the car, Shaun McBrearty, has also issued an appeal for information on his Facebook page.

He takes up the story.

"My car, a silver Kia Cee'd, was involved in a hit-and-run accident between Killgordon and Stranorlar on the N15 this [Wednesday] morning sometime between 8.35am and 8.45am at the bends just past the picnic area on the Stranorlar side of Killygordon.

"I was driving towards Stranorlar when my car was struck by a smaller silver car heading in the opposite direction towards Killygoron. This vehicle - which was at fault for the accident - failed to stop and continued driving in this direction of Killygordon. As such, I'm hoping the good people of Facebook will be able to help me track down and identify the other vehicle!

"If anyone was in this area at the time and they can recall anything - or if they have a DASH CAM in their vehicle, can they please contact the garda station in Ballybofey on (074) 9137740 or Letterkenny Garda station on (074) 9167100.

"In addition, I would appeal to any businesses in the Killygordon area who would have CCTV footage from in and around this time this [Wednesday] morning."

He described the other vehicle was a small, silver car - similar to an Opel/Vauxhall Corsa, Renault Megane or possibly even a small Volkswagen,

"I am not sure of the exact make-model of the vehicle as the accident happened on a corner. The other vehicle will be missing the driver-side wing mirror and the driver-side of the vehicle will have various scrapes, scratches and dents the full length of the vehicle.

"If anyone can help in any way, it would be very much appreciated. My own vehicle has sustained substantial damage and I would like to try and identify the other vehicle that was involved in the accident," he said.

Gardaí have also appealed for anyone with any information to contact them to help solve this case.