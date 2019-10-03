Donegal property prices increase by €19,000 in the past year

Property prices in Donegal have jumped by €19,000 in the last year, according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report in association with Davy.

The report for Q3 2019 shows that the median asking price for a property in the county now stands at €149,000. While this fell back by 0.3% from €149,500 in the previous quarter, it is up 14.6% on this time last year when prices stood at €130,000.

The overall trend in prices was reflected in the asking price for a three-bed semi-detached house in the county, which were up 0.4% in the quarter from €119,500 to €120,000. This contributed to an annual increase of 22.5% with prices for this house type now €22,000 more expensive than this time last year when they stood at €98,000.

This leaves the median asking price for a 3-bed semi-detached house in Donegal at its highest level since it stood at €129,000 in Q4 2012.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Donegal was up 2.7% in the quarter from €129,000 to €132,500. Despite this prices were 1.9% down on this time last year when they stood at €135,000.

The number of properties for sale in Donegal on MyHome.ie grew by 1% in the last quarter but was down 35% on this time last year.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at eight-and-a-half months.

Full details of the report can be found on www.myhome.ie/reports