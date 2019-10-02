Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, October 2

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Liam Molloy, England and formerly of Ardaghey, Inver

- Muriel Berry, formerly of Greenan, Lough Eske, Donegal town

- Edward O’Gara, formerly of Meenawaughran, Glencolmcille

- Mary Elizabeth Porter, known as May, Magherabuoy, Killygordon

- Sarah Mc Devitt née Sheilds, Clontallagh, Downings

- Mary Rodgers O’ Donnell, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

- Andrena Strain née Carter, 10 Crana View, Buncrana

- Samuel Gibson (Sam), 4 Water Terrace, Milltown, Convoy

- Rev. John Lappin, ‘Shalom’, Ballycrampsie, Malin

- Mary Dunleavy, Dunwiley, Stranorlar / Ballybofey

Liam Molloy, England and formerly of Ardaghey, Inver

Liam Molloy, England and formerly of Ardaghey, Inver. Removal from Gallaghers Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles this evening going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles to arrive at 8pm. To repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Muriel Berry, formerly of Greenan, Lough Eske, Donegal town



The death has occurred of Muriel Berry, formerly of Greenan, Lough Eske, Donegal town. Peacefully at the Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs.

Funeral Service in Christ Church, Lough Eske at 2pm on Saturday, October 5 followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery, Donegal Town.

Family flowers only.

Home strictly private please.

Edward O’Gara, formerly of Meenawaughran, Glencolmcille



The death has occurred of Edward O’Gara, formerly of Meenawaughran, Glencolmcille, peacefully at home in Donegal town.

Remains reposing at Mountcharles Funeral Home, Station Road, from 2pm to 8pm, tomorrow, Thursday, October 3.

Removal from Gallagher’s Funeral Home in Mountcharles at 5.45 pm on Friday evening October 4 to arrive at St Columba’s Church, Carrick at 6.45 pm.

Funeral Mass at 11am Saturday, October 5.

Interment afterwards in adjacent cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Mary Elizabeth Porter, known as May, Magherabuoy, Killygordon



The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Mary Elizabeth Porter, known as May, Magherabuoy, Killygordon.

Family time tonight, Wednesday, October 2.

Wake tomorrow morning, Thursday, October 3 from 11 am.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday, afternoon, 4th October, at 1.15 p.m. for 2 p.m. Service in Lower Donoughmore Church of Ireland, with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjacent graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice and Irish Cancer Society, c/o any family member or Terence McClintock, Funeral Director.

Family time from 11 pm to 11 am and on the morning of the funeral.

Sarah Mc Devitt née Sheilds, Clontallagh, Downings

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sarah Mc Devitt née Sheilds, Clontallagh, Downings.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain top on Wednesday at 1pm going to her son Donal’s residence Clontallagh, Downings to repose.

Funeral Mass in St. John the Baptist Church Carrigart on Friday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House private from after the rosary until 11am.

Mary Rodgers O’ Donnell, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred at her home of Mary Rodgers O’ Donnell, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Friday, October 4 at 11am in St. Crones Church Arranmore with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Andrena Strain née Carter, 10 Crana View, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Andrena Strain née Carter, 10 Crana View, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral on Thursday, October 3, leaving her home at 10am going to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Samuel Gibson (Sam), 4 Water Terrace, Milltown, Convoy

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Samuel Gibson (Sam), 4 Water Terrace, Milltown, Convoy.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, October 3 at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy with burial afterwards in the family plot in the New Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Rev. John Lappin, ‘Shalom’, Ballycrampsie, Malin

The death has taken place at his residence of Rev. John Lappin, ‘Shalom’, Ballycrampsie, Malin.

Remains reposing at Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff, with removal on Wednesday, October 2, at 3.30pm going to Presbyterian Malin Church, Lagg, with visiting until 6pm and again on Thursday, October 3, from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

Funeral Service on Friday, October 4 at 2pm followed by burial in adjacent burial ground.

House private please.

All enquiries to Liam Collins, Funeral Director.

Mary Dunleavy, Dunwiley, Stranorlar / Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Dunleavy, Dunwiley, Stranorlar and formerly of Ros Mhuire, Glenfin Road, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home in Dunwiley. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, October 3, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church Of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill. Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital or St. Joseph's Community Hosptal, Stranorlar, care of any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a contact number for verification.