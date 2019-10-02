NEWS
Status yellow weather warnings for Donegal as Storm Lorenzo approaches
Donegal County Council monitoring progress of #Lorenzo
National Hurricane Centre map on Storm Lorenzo's track across Ireland
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Donegal effective from 9am on Thursday morning until Friday at 6am. A status yellow rain warning is also in effect from Thursday morning until Friday at 9am.
Our Emergency Contact Details:— DonegalCountyCouncil (@donegalcouncil) October 2, 2019
Normal business hours - 074 91 53900
Out of hours emergency - 074 91 72288.
For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112. #staysafe #Lorenzo pic.twitter.com/NBFP6cc7ve
Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team has been meeting in response to Storm Lorenzo and will continue to monitor local conditions closely as the storm progresses.
The public is being asked to be vigilant with regards to falling trees and debris. Trees are mostly in full leaf, so even moderate strength winds can bring down weakened trees and/or tree limbs. Heavy rain, coupled with falling leaves may block drains and gullies, leading to surface flooding and property owners and occupiers are being asked to check drains and gullies for potential blockages.
Sea surges are forecasted along the West coast from the southwest coast up to Donegal of .6m to 1m and the public are being asked to be extra vigilant along the coast. The Irish Coast Guard is advising the public along coastal areas to 'Stay back, stay high and stay dry.'
@MetEireann briefing the National Emergency Coordination Group on #Lorenzo this afternoon. Please keep a check on the @MetEireann weather warnings and advisories to be issued from tomorrow morning on the impacts on Thursday, particularly the impact of high seas pic.twitter.com/qqS1W1Rflt— OEP (@emergencyIE) October 1, 2019
The Council is asking property owners and occupiers of properties in areas susceptible to coastal flooding to be vigilant.
Motorists are being asked to take extra care while driving during stormy weather and to be extra vigilant of cyclists and pedestrians and to be mindful of the risk of falling trees and debris.
Road Safety Alert: Orange and Yellow Weather Warning for Strong Winds and Heavy Rain.— RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) October 2, 2019
Advice on how to stay safe during #StormLorenzo here https://t.co/QF9ePe5YKF pic.twitter.com/HjjOQBZX3V
There is also a risk of power outages and the public are being asked to be prepared and to check on elderly or vulnerable family and neighbours to make sure they are safe and warm.
The Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out of hours emergency the Council’s Road Service can be contacted on 074 91 72288. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112.
You can keep up to date on conditions by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on Twitter @DonegalCouncil.
Our warnings for #Lorenzo have been issued.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 2, 2019
All warnings can be viewed here:https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt
An explanation of our warning levels can be found here:https://t.co/Cr9ukyJgun
Our Meteorologist's Commentary has been updated and can be viewed here:https://t.co/ktXtWjbfIg pic.twitter.com/QhemlD7hX5
