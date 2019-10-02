Donegal's Muff Gin wins top national accolade

Yet another Donegal company has come to national prominence after being voted the “people's choice” in the National Gin Awards in Dublin this week.

Laura Bonner the lady behind the Muff Liquor Company who was attending the Women in Business event in Lough Eske Castle this week said:” We are absolutely thrilled with this particularly when it was voted by the people - these are our customers which are our greatest asset. It is great to get national recognition.”

Telling the story of the popular gin Laura said: “ In the early part of the 20th century my grandfather Philip McClenaghan farmed the fields around his native Greencastle. It was here that he grew one of the finest examples of the staple we hold dear - the potato.

Philip was more than familiar with potatoes but little did he know their potential to create one of the finest gins and vodka the world has ever seen.

Laura now continues the tradition of making the product ensuring that The Muff Liquor Company is a testament to the hardworking values of Philip McClenaghan.