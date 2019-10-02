British Prime Mininster Boris Johnson says there won't be border checks

The British Prime Minster Boris Johnson has said there will 'under no circumstances' be checks at or near the border in Northern Ireland.

Mr Johnson addressed the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester.

British Prime Minster Boris Johnson has said a proposal for a new Brexit agreement with the European Union (EU) which his government is submitting to the EU today, is "constructive and reasonable, and provides a compromise for both sides".

However, he did add that a rejection of his plan would mean a no-deal Brexit which would happen on October 31.

Mr Johnson said: "We will under no circumstances have checks at or near the border in Northern Ireland."