Donegal set to escape the worst of Storm Lorzeno's gusts

Donegal looks set to escape the strongest winds of Storm Lorenzo which is due to sweep over Ireland tomorrow.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Ireland and a status orange wind warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Donegal could see very heavy rain tomorrow. A status yellow rainfall warning for Ireland has warned of spells of heavy rain which will be in excess of 50mm in parts of the west and northwest and will result in some flooding.

The warnings are in place from Thursday at 9am until Friday morning.

The forecaster says southeasterly winds which will later veer southwesterly will reach mean speeds 50 to 65km/h with gusts to 100km/h resulting in some disruptive impacts.

In the status orange counties winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts generally of 100 to 130km/h, higher in coastal regions.

Storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage.

During Thursday evening the centre of Storm Lorenzo will move closer to the northwest coast with strong southwest gales developing on Atlantic coasts and with strong and gusty winds beginning to extend further inland across Connacht and Munster. There will also be squally showers and a risk of isolated thunderstorms leading to some spot flooding.