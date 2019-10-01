Community hospital campaigners seek meeting with Minister Joe McHugh

Representatives of the Save Our St Joseph's Hospital Group handed a letter into the office of Minister Joe McHugh today inviting him to meet with them in the near future.

The group say that attempts to arrange a meeting with the minister, over the course of the last 11 months, have proven fruitless.

At the beginning of last month, Deputy McHugh announced that that planning for St. Josephs Stranorlar and Ramelton hospitals was included in the HSE National Service Plan.

However, the group cannot find no reference to plans for the Stranorlar-based community hospitals within the 156-page statement.

The Chairperson of the group, Father John Joe Duffy said that he has several questions that need to be addressed: "We would like to ask Minister McHugh to point out in HSE National Service Plan 2019, where within it is the reference to St Joseph's hospital in future planning which the minister announced in September 2?

"We trawled the 156-page statement and we cannot find any reference to St. Joseph's other than an ambulance base at a cost of €510,000 within that plan."

The letter which was presented to the minister's office today invites the minister to meet with the group on a specific date, or on a date of his choice.

"It is time to put the spades into the ground and secure St. Josephs for future generations. Time to immediately restore staffing levels, to restore beds, to restore services, to practice what they preach about caring for elderly and vulnerable people in their own communities," the group say.